Five individuals have joined the Community Hospital Long Beach Foundation for 2021. They are Tala Baltazar, director of corporate relations at Lasefiche; Julie Knabe, J.D. Knabe & Associates; Diane Owen, community leader; Kathleen Costello-Pitts, community leader; and Machelle Thompson.
Shana Espinoza has been promoted to executive officer of Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.
The following are being honored as part of the Long Beach Area Chamber's 2021 City National Bank Entrepreneur program: Matt and Pat Cullen, Amber Resources; Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Jim Choura, Grand Food and Beverage; Mari Hooper; and Kristin Colazas Rodriguez.