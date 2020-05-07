Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 10, and although Long Beach won't be celebrating the holiday in the usual manner, there still are ways to show some appreciation for mom.
Some shops offer curbside pickup as well as home delivery. It's recommended to call and verify pickup times, follow social distancing rules and wear a mask or face covering when outside shopping for mom.
Romance Etc. at Parkview Village, 5407 E. Village Rd., is offering curbside pickup and doorstep drop-off of custom floral arrangements and shop purchases for mom. Orders that are at least $35 will be delivered free. To order, call 562-439-5372 or go to www.romance-etc.com/.
Daisy's Flowers on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Cherry Street, 626 Cherry Ave., is still open for business and offering custom flower arrangements as well as a limited amount of pre-made arrangements. They're scheduled to be open for business on Mother's Day. Call 562-434-7999 or visit the Yelp page, yelp.com/biz/daisys-flowers-long-beach, for a 10 percent off coupon.
Bixby Knolls' Better Half Boutique is closed to store traffic, but offers free delivery in Long Beach for online orders. Gifts for mom include home decor, specialty foods, personalized engraving and clothing items. Go to thebetterhalfboutique.com for a 15 percent off promotional code, or call 562-336-1100. Better Half Boutique is at 3974 Atlantic Ave.
Hobo Jane Boutique in Retro Row, 412 Cherry Ave., is offering a personalized virtual shopping experience for customers, mom included. Owner Sara Jane is keeping it personal and encouraging customers to reach out via Instagram at instagram.com/hobojaneboutique, or by calling or texting 714-234-8741.
Prism Boutique at 406 Termino Ave. is featuring gift sets based on staff favorites for mom, including relaxing candle sets, house plant starter kits and bath scrubs. Order early and get it delivered by Sunday. Go to prismboutique.com.
There's a limited number of delivery spots available for Mother's Day with Long Beach-based Aglow Florals. The flower shop specializes in arrangements for all occasions. Go to aglowflorals.com, email aglowflorals@gmail.com or call 949-280-2473.
Call Pietris Bakery at 562-433-8999 to order a selection of pastries and eats for mom. Orders of more than $50 and within two miles of the location at 5000 E. Second St. will be delivered for free. For Belmont Shore patrons, orders more than $25 will receive free delivery. Go to pietrisbakery.com.
The East Village's Make Collectives, 430 E. First St., is offering plant arrangements, vintage and modern clothing and gift sets for mom. Curbside pickup and home drop off is available. Go to makecollectives.com or text 909-937-8040.
Across the street, Burke Mercantile, 435 E. First St., is offering 30 percent off all items with code "SUPPORTSMALL" online at burkemercantile.com.
For a personal touch, Long Beach artist Jess Weymouth is selling prints and original pieces of her work at jessweymouth.com. The watercolor and illustration artist often features astrology landscapes, starry skies and cartoonish plant depictions.
Purchase a long distance tarot reading or reiki session for mom starting at $55 with The Salt Lounge, a salt therapy and wellness shop at 853 Atlantic Ave. Go to thesaltloungelb.com.
Marissa Engoy, owner at Good Morning Cactus, is offering free plant delivery. Go to goodmorningcactus.com or instagram.com/goodmorningcactus.
The Hangout at 2122 E. Fourth St. is offering Mother's Day baskets, dried floral arrangements and stationary cards for mom. Go to shopthehangout.com to order and select either doorstep delivery or curbside pickup at checkout.
Twig and Willow at 3740 E. Fourth St. and 4130 Atlantic Ave. is wrapping Mother's Day orders by request. Go to instagram.com/twigandwillow for Mother's Day gift inspiration at twigandwillow.com to order. Curbside pickup is free and shoppers can get 10 percent off with code "STILLHOME."
Susan Hammond Skin Care is selling at-home facial kits perfect for pampering mom. Stock is limited. Email susanhammondskincare@gmail.com or call 562-472-7197.
Recircle Home, 501 E. Broadway, has gift boxes for mom that include candles, sage, crystals and relaxing bath salt. Go to recirclehome.com to order.
Ground Hideout Coffee, 356 E. Fourth St., is offering Mother's Day care packages curated by neighboring shops, as well as coffee-to-go. Go to instagram.com/groundhideoutlb.