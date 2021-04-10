Planting 1,000 trees is a lofty goal, but that’s exactly what students in the Environmental Club at Millikan High School plan to do.
The effort was pioneered by 16-year-old juniors Liam Williams and Isaac Sweeney, who have hit the ground running in their fundraising efforts to purchase and plant as many fruit trees as they can before the school year is over.
“This project is incredibly important because we need to use every single tool we can to combat climate change,” Williams said. “Planting trees is one tool. They filter the air we breathe, absorb methane gases, give off oxygen and help combat climate change.”
The teens said they were inspired by a group of neighbors initiating a 100 tree-planting effort in Carroll Park and along Fourth Street a few years ago. The 1,000-tree goal came from a desire to create something even bigger, they said.
To accomplish this, they created a GoFundMe asking for $3,500. So far, they’ve raised a little more than $2,200.
“Myself and Isaac’s mom got them started and purchased several fruit trees hoping that the feedback on the GoFundMe would be good … and it was,” Terri Moses, Williams’s mother, said. “And since then they’ve made some money and got some really good feedback, so they definitely hit the ground running.”
Along with the support from neighbors, peers and family, they also had some help from Long Beach’s Office of Sustainability.
Long Beach has its own resources for planting trees, complete with guides and how-tos for planting and caring for the tree. Williams said he and his friends used that to learn how to plant and care for the trees. People can find those resources at longbeach.gov/treeyourself, as well as share newly planted trees on social media with the hashtag #TreeYourself.
“Among my many jobs, my goal is to get as many trees as possible planted in the city,” Larry Rich, the city's sustainability coordinator, said. “We need thousands of trees planted in the city and the 1,000 they’re taking responsibility for will help make Long Beach a more sustainable place.”
Williams said former Vice President Al Gore was his inspiration.
“Last summer, I attended Al Gore’s Climate Reality Leadership Training and became a youth Climate Reality Leader,” he said. “Through that program, I learned a huge amount about the importance of carbon sequestration to combat climate change. One of the many things trees do is sequester carbon, which is important for us to breathe and cool the air.”
Sixteen trees have already been planted along Carroll Park West — a block from Retro Row. Attached to the trees are pieces of recycled wood with paintings explaining the benefit of planting trees, like “Trees absorb CO2” and “Trees prevent soil erosion.”
There also are surfboards that announce the launch of the 1,000 Tree Challenge and the availability of 5-gallon nectarine, peach, plum and apple trees for supporters. Folks who donate $35 or more to the cause can choose to have the high school students plant a fruit tree in their front or backyards. With a donation of $25 or more, organizers will dedicate a tree to an individual the donor chooses.
To support Liam Moses and the Environmental Club at Millikan High School, go to gofund.me/9a2f1472.