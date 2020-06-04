Miller Children's and Women's Hospital is celebrating 50 years of serving the Long Beach community, and a pandemic isn't going to stop staff and leadership from participating in those celebrations — even if it's just online.
"COVID is throwing a curve ball not only for healthcare, but also for our 50th anniversary celebration," Graham Tse, M.D. and chief medical officer at Miller Children's, said. "It’s hard to believe that it’s only been two or three months of dealing with this, but it's brought the entire team from every department together."
In 1968, Dr. Harry Orme, Long Beach’s first pediatric cardiologist, had a vision for a site dedicated to patient and family-centered care. To make that dream a reality, contractor Earl B. Miller, along with his wife Lorraine, established the Earl B. and Loraine H. Miller Foundation to benefit the city's youth.
Their first project was funding the construction of Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, which officially opened doors in 1970.
Today, the hospital is one of eight free-standing children’s hospitals in California. The hospital provides care to nearly 15,000 children annually who need hospitalization, as well 65,000 children who need ongoing specialized follow-up care.
"We can’t talk about the 50th anniversary without talking about Dr. Harry Orme, who started the hospital 50 years ago," Rita Goshert, director for the hospital's Child Life Program, said. "He was ahead of his time in 1969. His whole family-centered care approach keeps moving forward, even right now, our staff is doing everything they can to keep the children and their families our top priority while dealing with COVID-19."
Like all healthcare facilities, Miller Children's and Women's Hospital leadership had to make changes to accommodate for COVID-19. Family member visits are limited to one parent or guardian and staff members are taking extra precautions to keep areas sanitized.
Youngsters are still attending school virtually, and while playrooms are closed, staff are sure to keep the rooms well-equipped with toys and games, Goshert said.
"We do a lot to try to normalize the environment, so they still have play time and social time, although more of it has moved online," she said.
Anniversary celebrations have been moved online as well. The plan earlier this year was to host an event celebrating groups and individuals who help keep the hospital running year after year. While that plan is on hold for now, Dr. Tse said that those who deserve recognition will receive it eventually.
"We can't do a celebration with large amounts of people, but will recognize individuals," he said. "And there are so many people to recognize, amazing work from our team year-round, and right now, the support that our frontline workers continue to have for each other and their patients — I am proud of this team."
The pandemic hasn't stopped the construction of the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village, an 80,000-square-foot, four-story addition to the Memorial Medical Center location that will feature a new laboratory, pharmacy, imaging and rehabilitation gyms. That's expected to be open later this year.
"With everything else happening with COVID, that's something else to celebrate," Tse said.
Finally, Long Beach is asked to get in on the celebration action by performing their version of a song written by the hospital's music therapists, written in the tune of "Do You Believe in Magic" by The Lovin' Spoonful:
We believe in magic,
in our patient’s hearts,
50 years of caring right from the start.
And its magic, with our children and women,
hey look over there, I see Millie swimming!
Now put your hands together in appreciation.
And join us in our 50 year celebration.
We believe in magic!
People can submit their own version of the song by uploading it to social media and tagging the hospital at @MillerChildrens and using the hashtag #MillerTurns50.
Other options for celebrating virtually include a free, downloadable coloring book for children. Go to millerchildrens.org/50th.
