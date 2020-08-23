MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at the Long Beach MemorialCare Medical Center has appointed oncologist Dr. Nilesh Vora, M.D., as the hospital's medical director. The medical center focuses on cancer diagnosis and treatment care, serving nearly 1,800 newly diagnosed patients each year.
"I'll be down in the trenches with all of my colleagues in patient care, helping them from diagnosis through treatment and healing, and interacting with patients on a daily basis," Vora said. "It allows me to understand the strengths and needs of this program so that I can lead efficiently."
Vora graduated from Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California as a Dean’s Scholar and class president. He completed his residency at Harbor UCLA Medical Center with a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at The City of Hope, and is board-certified in hematology and medical oncology as well as hospice and palliative medicine.
Prior to joining the Todd Cancer Institute, he owned his own private practice in Long Beach. In 2016, he left his practice to work at MemorialCare as a full time oncologist where he helped create and lead the hospital's Bucket List Project, a wish fulfillment program for adults with life-limiting illnesses and limited resources. He also acts as the cancer liaison physician for the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer, which determine whether or not the hospital meets the national standard for operations year after year. His specialized interest is in lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancers including colorectal, pancreatic and gastric; and malignant hematology disorders. In addition to his clinical work, Vora has led a number of clinical trial offerings at the hospital.
The promotion also means that Vora is taking the helm in the middle of a global pandemic, but he said that he couldn't be prouder of the work hospital staff has been doing this year, including enforcing extra precautions that help keep patients safe such as minimizing the number of visitors entering the hospital and enforcing extra sanitation measures.
"I think it's important to note that the hospital has gone to extraordinary measures to keep the COVID rate really low," Vora said. "Exposures are minimized and it’s important to know that lab tests, screening tests and treatments have to continue, and are continuing through the pandemic."
He added that his work is goal-focused, with hopes that the hospital can continue to improve, but none of it can be met without a reliable staff.
"I'd like to recognize the colleagues that I have here because they are true experts in their field," He said. "Not only my physicians colleagues but nurses and nurse practitioners. Everyone is striving to a higher level of service for patients."
For more information about the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, go to MemorialCare.org.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.