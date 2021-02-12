According to MemorialCare, more than 40% of American adults are experiencing anxiety, depression and substance abuse due to mental health strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To address this, MemorialCare officials say they will be offering free mental health resources to all Californians without the need to be referred by a primary doctor.
“COVID-19 has taken its toll in many ways and the insurmountable pain, loss and loneliness has only intensified mental health needs within our community,” Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, said in a release. “An unprecedented number of people are struggling and do not know where to turn."
Called SilverCloud, the online mental health resource is a blend of online programs that can be customized to meet an individual's mental health goals. People can learn how to better deal with anxiety, manage depression and stress, build resilience or manage sleeping patterns.
According to a release, the MemorialCare Innovation Fund helped pay for the launch of the SilverCloud platform. With 18 years of clinical research used by more than 300 organizations around the world, SilverCloud has amassed more than 550,000 users — and now more folks can sign up for free.
“SilverCloud Health is committed to effective mental health care for all, and we are excited to partner with MemorialCare to provide on-demand, clinically validated care to patients who are experiencing mental health challenges now more than ever,” Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health, said in a release. “We commend MemorialCare for offering a safe and confidential proven resource at no cost. Our partnership exemplifies a best-in-class model for digital mental health, which can significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients, enabling better mental health care for all.”
For more information, or to sign up for SilverCloud, go to memorialcare.org/silvercloud.