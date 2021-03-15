Long Beach's MemorialCare is virtually honoring doctors for National Doctors’ Day, happening on Tuesday, March 30.
To celebrate, MemorialCare leadership is asking the community to send video messages or write a "Thank you" note to the hospital's frontline workers.
All videos can be shot with a smartphone, filmed horizontally and last no longer than 30 seconds. Email video clips to Krystal McEachern at kmceachern@memorialcare.org.
For more information, or to write a letter using an online form, go to memorialcare.org/LBDoctorsDay.