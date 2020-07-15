MemorialCare's Long Beach Memorial Medical Center is now a case observation site for robotic-assisted thoracic surgery. The hospital is one of three southern California hospitals to be outfitted with the technology.
The robot-assisted technology — called da Vinci Xi Surgical System by Intuitive Surgical — is used to perform thoracic surgery procedures, including coronary artery bypass surgery and lobectomies.
“I’ve developed a comfort with the da Vinci Xi Surgical System where I can do everything I previously did with open surgery, but now using a robotic technique,” Amir Abolhoda, M.D., and cardiothoracic surgeon at MemorialCare, said. “The da Vinci Xi Surgical System gives me a 3D visualization of the operating field with more precision and better optics. The surgical instruments give me more freedom of movement than open surgery and I can get into spaces that are often difficult to reach when using your hands.”
As a Mentor Case Observation Site, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center will welcome three to four surgeons each year to learn the latest robotic-assisted surgery techniques from Abolhoda. Mentoring includes discussion of patient pathology, surgical approaches, intraoperative applications and post-operative patient management.