Long Beach City College announced Monday that Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia will be the keynote the speaker for the 2021 Commencement Ceremony happening on Saturday, June 12.
The virtual ceremony will mark the second year in a row that students will not be able to attend an in-person graduation.
"Long Beach City College was my home for many years. I loved the opportunity it gave me to connect with students and empower them to take on whatever obstacles life threw their way," Garcia said in a release. "This past year has tested all of us, but we are getting through it by working hard together and persevering."
In addition to the virtual ceremony, the Class of 2021 will be welcomed back to walk in LBCC’s next in-person commencement ceremony, along with the Class of 2020, the release said. More details will be released closer to the event date at LBCC.edu/commencement.