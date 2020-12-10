It took 10 years, but Longfellow Elementary School — located in the Cal Heights neighborhood — has a brand new playground space thanks to the persistence of the school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) members and some help from grants.
"Getting this playground together took a long time, and now we have it," Lisa Lindsay, PTA co-chair, said. "It feels really good to have this ready and available for the kids when they're able to use it."
Lindsay had two children attending Longfellow a decade ago when she decided to join the PTA and explore options for a new play space at the school. At that time, the playground wasn't much more than a blacktop and a few pieces of equipment — something that Lindsay said she felt was not acceptable.
"I grew up in Michigan and was used to a certain type of playground with a lot of equipment and plenty for children to do," she said. "It was pretty sad, and I thought, ‘wow we needed a play structure on this campus'."
Since then, Lindsay said that she and other PTA members tried on and off to raise money for a new playground by applying for grants and hosting fundraisers. The fundraising halted when her older children moved on to middle school, but when her youngest child started school in 2018, she picked up where she left off and began fundraising again.
It wasn't until earlier this year that the PTA received grants from Foresters Financial and KABOOM!, a nonprofit focused on ending playspace inequity. With both grants, the school finally had enough money to get started on the playground.
For the design, KABOOM! consulted with students and their families, asking them to draw their dream playground, where the most popular request was for climbing equipment. Once the design was in place, the playground was constructed and installed, featuring safety signage and a hand-washing station.
While the play area is ready to go, outdoor playgrounds are currently closed to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, but that's not stopping Lindsay from celebrating a win.
"No one can access the playground right now, but just the fact that kids can walk by and look at the playground, it gives them something super exciting to look forward to," she said. "I’m looking at it like Christmas. You can't open the presents yet, but you know they're there and it gives you something to look forward to."
Lindsay added that the school does plan on hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the future, but that date is dependent on COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on outdoor gatherings.
For more information about Longfellow Elementary School, go to longfellow-lbusd-ca.schoolloop.com.