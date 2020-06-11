Long Beach Yacht Club officials today announced the cancelation of the 2020 Congressional Cup regatta, which had been slated to begin April 2020 and originally was postponed to mid-October.
This is the first time in the Cup’s 56-year history that the match race regatta has missed a year. In addition, the feeder regatta, Ficker Cup has also been canceled.
The cancellations came after government restrictions on events in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
There is no word on the impact this will have on the California Dreamin’ series, whose winner traditionally earned an entry to Ficker Cup.
“The myriad of challenges to offering healthy and enjoyable world class events proved insurmountable,” Congressional Cup Chair Cheri Busch said in a release, “and after a lengthy effort by our volunteer organizers we regrettably determined we must cancel both the Grade One Congressional Cup and Grade Two Ficker Cup.”
Officials also noted International travel restrictions also played a role in the decision.
LBYC Commodore Charlie Legeman provided more background, including the possibility of conducting the matches aboard a fleet of Solings.
“Congressional Cup founder, first Congressional Cup Chairman and Permanent Senior Staff Commodore Bill Dalessi clarified Congressional Cup history to me, pointing out the Cup was to be sailed in big boats with full crews,” Legeman said in the release.
Solings are 20-foot open keel boats that were used in the Olympics from 1972-2000, typically with a crew of three. The Congressional Cup’s Deed of Gift requires larger boats be used.
“Out of respect to those founding fathers and Commodore Dalessi, I recommended to the Congressional Cup committee that we cancel the event outright, for 2020,” Legeman concluded.
No date has been set yet for the 2021 Congressional Cup.