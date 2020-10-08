Long Beach Transit is expanding its bus service with longer service hours and extra frequency on its current routes.
"On March 22, 2020, LBT modified bus service and temporarily suspended water taxis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Kenneth A. McDonald, president and CEO, said in a release. "However, as the community slowly emerges, the time has come to expand service hours and frequency to help customers with their essential trips."
Service hours will be expanded with some routes starting at 5 a.m. and running until 11 p.m. On the most popular routes, frequencies will increase from 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.
Route 131—along with the Passport and routes 52, 81, 96, 102, 176 and water taxi service—will remain temporarily non-operational. For schedules and updates, go to ridelbt.com.