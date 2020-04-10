Long Beach resident Pam Watson is responding to the city's need for face masks by providing free handmade, washable fabric masks with a pocket for a filter for those who reach out for one.
So far, she said that she's delivered masks to the folks at Hole Mole, Rascals, Huff's Family Restaurant and Flame Broiler, and plans to deliver more throughout the week.
"These are not medical-grade masks, but they're a great alternative if you don't have any masks available," she said. "We're just doing a little bit to help our neighbors."
To request masks, email Pammy2125@gmail.com and include your name, contact information and the number of masks requested. Depending on the volume, orders may take a few days to fulfill.