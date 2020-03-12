The city of Long Beach's public health officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, signed a declaration this afternoon, Thursday, banning all public events of more than 250 people in the city through the end of April.
The action follows an executive order Thursday morning requesting essentially the same thing from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Both actions were taken to try to prevent spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Long Beach's list includes the 46th annual Grand Prix of Long Beach, a Beach Streets University event, a Long Beach Symphony POPS! conference, the popular Touch-A-Truck event in Belmont Shore and many more.
A release said the activity ban deadline of April 30 could change — either shorten or lengthen — with an order from Dr. Davis.
A full list of cancelled events is available at www.longbeach.gov/covid19.
—Harry Saltzgaver
This is a developing story and will be updated.