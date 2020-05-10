Long Beach nonprofit Help Me Help You is ramping up its food distribution platform in an effort to help more people struggling with challenges dealt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization originally operated food distribution services through pantries at three shop locations in the city, but was forced to close down when the city issued the stay-at-home order.
“This (coronavirus) really threw us for a loop,” Zina Washington, executive director, said in a release. "Clients were calling for assistance and for the first time in 14 years, we were not able to help.”
But thanks to emergency funding from the Long Beach Relief Fund through the Long Beach Community Foundation and the United Way, the nonprofit was able to start distributing food from new locations.
The agency enrolls clients into CalFresh benefits. Families and individuals may qualify for CalFresh even if they are still employed, or are receiving unemployment.
For more information, and for an updated list of distribution locations and times, go to helpmehelpu.org.
To volunteer, email info@helpmehelpu.org.
—Stephanie Stutzman