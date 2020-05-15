Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Garcia announced an amendment to the Safer at Home Health Order, saying retail shops, public trails and parks and dealership showrooms could open Friday, May 8 — but with restrictions.
For retail shops, owners and employees must continue to distance themselves from one another, staying at least 6 feet apart. Face masks are required and symptom checks must be performed before beginning a shift. If an employee appears to be sick, they should be sent home.
"Here in Belmont Shore, we're following the rules and making sure that everyone is safe," Dede Rossi, executive director of the Belmont Shore Business Association, said. "I'm just really happy for the businesses that are able to open back up."
Multiple Belmont Shore business operators announced they would open their shops for curbside pickup, meaning people could place a phone order or order items online, then pick up their orders at the store while following social distancing guidelines and waiting outside for their purchases.
Blue Windows, at 5276 E. Second St., already has orders prepared and ready to go home with customers now that curbside pickup is allowed.
"We're pretty lucky that in Belmont Shore we get a lot of foot traffic and people looking through our windows who reach out to ask about purchasing," Heather Duncan, Blue Windows owner, said. "We also have been pretty steady with online orders, so that's been great too."
The shop is offering 15 percent off all merchandise, free shipping with purchases of more than $75 as well as offering free gift wrap. Go to bluewindows.net.
Other Belmont Shore shops open for curbside pickup include:
Luna Belmont Shore
The gift and souvenir shop at 4928 E. Second St. is offering curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free gift wrap is included with purchase. Go to instagram.com/lunabelmontshore to browse stock for sale. Call or text 562-986-0901.
Urban Eden
Urban Eden at 200 La Verne Ave. is offering curbside pickup in time for Mother's Day. Urban Eden sells hand-crafted goods and a personal skincare line. Go to facebook.com/ShopUrbanEden, call 310-402-9233 or for skincare items, go to urbanedenorganics.com.
Runner's High
People can shop for shoes online and pick up curbside at Runner's High in Belmont Shore, 5338 E. Second St. Go to runnershighlb.com.
For more information and guidelines regarding the Safer at Home Order, go to longbeach.gov/COVID19. For Belmont Shore updates, go to belmontshore.org.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.