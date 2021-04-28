Luis and Brenda Navarro — owners at Lola'a Mexican Cuisine, The Social List and Portuguese Bend — raised more than $5,000 over the weekend to help support the migrant children who settled into the Long Beach Convention Center last week.
The couple said that they had planned on using the money to make batches of food for the children, but due to already existing vendor agreements at the convention center, they had to pivot and find a new way to spend the money.
"We decided to give the money to the city (of Long Beach), and have them use it for items they need to buy, like clothes and school supplies," Luis Navarro said.
The city has also announced last week that they are hosting a book drive through May 8.
All donated books will be provided to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which will distribute them to children at the Long Beach shelter.
"Long Beach is known for being a welcoming community and the donations of new books will truly enhance the children’s stay,” Long Beach Public Library Director Glenda Williams said in a statement this week. "Books are a great way to nourish one’s imagination and improve reading, a critical skill needed to lead a successful life."
The Long Beach Public Library will accept book donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations: Billie Jean King Main Library, 200 W. Broadway; Bay Shore, 195 Bay Shore Ave.; Bret Harte, 1595 W. Willow St.; Los Altos, 5614 Britton Drive; Mark Twain, 1401 E. Anaheim St.; and Michelle Obama, 5870 Atlantic Ave.
The Long Beach Community Foundation also has launched the Migrant Children's Support Fund. Funds raised will go toward buying items needed for the children.
To make a monetary donation, got to longbeachcf.org/donate/migrant-children-support-fund.