Long Beach City College gave away 100 more Chromebooks and 50 more hotspots to students on Friday, Oct. 9, thanks to a $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor to the LBCC Foundation.
The donations are part of a continued effort to help connect LBCC students to reliable internet. When it was announced that classes would continue for the 2020-21 school year online, some students said they did not have a computer or internet to complete their work.
“The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the massive digital divide that exists within our campus community when LBCC moved instruction online,” Lou Anne Bynum, interim Superintendent-President, said in a release. “LBCC knows that access to fast and reliable technology continues to be a challenge for many of our students as we enter our seventh month teaching remotely."
The school also was able to provide 100 Chromebooks to students in July. Donors that have helped contribute throughout the year have included the LBCC Foundation, Long Beach Community Fund and human-I-T, as well as donations from Wells Fargo Bank and Ninth District City Councilman Rex Richardson's office. LBCC also has loaned hundreds of additional laptops to students, a release said.
“Our donors want to make sure that students have the technology they need to succeed,” Paul Kaminski, executive director of the LBCC Foundation, said in a release. "I feel like that this collaboration with the Foundation, Human-I-T, and the college shines a bright light on the shared vision that Long Beach City College Foundation values. Lifelong education is vital to a dynamic, productive society and recognizes that Long Beach City College serves as a gateway to the future for our diverse community.”
For information on becoming a community partner in seeking financial and technological assistance for LBCC students, email Paul Kaminski at pkaminski@lbcc.edu.
—Stephanie Stutzman