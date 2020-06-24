Pictures of architecture — interior and exterior — are being sought for a new exhibit to be shown in Long Beach, and photographers could win $100 for a good shot.
It is the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Long Beach/South Bay's biennial architectural photography competition. Winning photos will be printed and displayed at C Gallery on Broadway — and each winner will receive $100.
The contest is open to anyone, and the submission deadline is June 30. There are exterior, interior and People's Choice categories, and photographers can submit two photos per entry, with multiple entries allowed. Every submission will be entered in the People's Choice category.
AIA members and students pay $15 an entry, with the general public paying $25. The Interior and Exterior categories will be judged by a panel of professional photographers — Manalo Langis, Karyn Millet and Evan Kelly.
For more information and the link to entry forms, go to aialb-sb.org/architectural-photography-competition-2020/.