Long Beach Antique Market organizers announced Monday morning that its monthly antique market, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20, has been postponed.
The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented a new statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect on Sunday, Dec. 6. The shutdown means that all outdoor events — include outdoor shopping — are to be cancelled until further notice.
"We hope to reopen soon," Donald Moger, market promoter, said. "We're saddened by it because we're an outdoor event, and 800 sellers rely on this to pay their bills or their mortgages."
Moger added that he encourages all sellers who had tickets for the Dec. 20 event to call 323-655-5703 for updates.
For more information, go to longbeachantiquemarket.com.