The city's Technology and Innovation Department (TI) is launching a new Digital Inclusion Resources Hotline to help connect the community with a variety of resources and services, including computers, low-cost internet services and more.
"The digital divide is real and can be insurmountable without the right resources," Mayor Robert Garcia, said in a release. "The hotline we are making available today will give each resident information on digital products and services that could help them or their family, especially during the pandemic when so much is being moved onto online platforms."
With this resource, people can get help with finding low-cost internet service offers, computers and free digital literacy training classes. Assistance and language interpretation services is available for Spanish speakers. Additional interpretation services in Spanish and Khmer through third-party organizations will be added.
The Digital Inclusion Resources Hotline, 562-570-7000, is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. For more information, email digitalinclusion@longbeach.gov.