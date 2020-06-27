The Long Beach Unified School District’s Family Resource Centers (FRCs) will provide free, short-term, individual counseling during summer school to support students currently enrolled in the school district.
Students experiencing social, emotional and behavioral health-related needs can receive phone check-ins and may qualify for telephone counseling services. In-person services are not available at this time.
Services will be available 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, through July 24 (closed July 3). Cabrillo, Jordan, Millikan and Poly high school staffs will be facilitating the counseling services.
Students attending Alvarado, Beach, Birney, Browning, Cabrillo, EPHS, Garfield, Herrera, Hudson, Hughes, Lafayette, Longfellow, Los Cerritos, Muir, Nelson, Reid, Robinson, Signal Hill, Smith, Stephens and Webster schools should call Cabrillo High School at 562-951-7741.
Students attending Addams, Bancroft, Barton, CAMS, Dooley, Gompers, Grant, Hamilton, Harte, Holmes, Hoover, Jordan, King, Lakewood, Lindbergh, Lindsey, Madison, McKinley, Powell, Riley and Twain schools should call Jordan High School at 562-423-1471, ext. 2221 and 2222.
Students attending Bixby, Bryant, Burcham, Carver, Cleveland, Cubberley, Emerson, Gant, Henry, Keller, Kettering, MacArthur, Marshall, McBride, Millikan, Newcomb, Prisk, Sato, Stanford, Tincher and Wilson schools should call Millikan High School at 562-425-7441, ext. 4309 and 4260.
Students attending Avalon, Burbank, Chavez, Edison, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lowell, Mann, Naples, Oropeza, Poly/PAAL, Renaissance, Rogers, Roosevelt, Stevenson, Two Harbors, Washington, Whittier and Willard should call Poly High School at 562-591-0581, ext. 5140 and 5895.
For more information, go to lbschools.net.