During their last meeting in July, the Long Beach Unified School District's Board of Education unanimously approved the establishment of a district equity leadership team.
The decision means the selected committee — which will consist of students, parents, community members and LBUSD employees — is tasked with making recommendations for district policy, practices, funding and future initiatives.
"Even prior to the pandemic and social unrest we’ve seen nationally, our school district was working toward greater equity and inclusion, especially for students and families who need extra help," Chris Eftychiou, LBUSD Public Information Officer, said. "This action also comes at a time when our entire community is working to develop means for reconciliation, healing and change, so this work has taken on more urgency."
The district serves more than 72,000 students, with more than half of those students identifying as Hispanic. The Equity Committee would act as advocates for those and other minority students and offer suggestions to the board for consideration.
At the meeting, public comments included the desire to see more Black teachers hired in the school district, end district contracts with the Long Beach Police Department and reevaluate current studies that offer a mostly-white narrative, to name a few.
"These challenges are deeply embedded not only in our institutions, but in individual values and belief systems," Felton Williams, the board's only Black member, said during the meeting. "Physical barriers to racism can be eradicated, but belief systems on race are much more difficult to change."
This isn't the first step the board has taken to address inequity in the school system. Last year, the board approved the implementation of an inclusive-practices resolution that focused on inclusivity in the district for students with disabilities.
Now, with the Black Lives Matter movement and a growing concern of racial inequity within communities, LBUSD's Equity Policy is parallel to the city's work on the issue.
City leaders published a "Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative" Monday that features city goals that include ending systemic racism in the city and investing in community safety.
"Racism is learned. It can be unlearned," Williams said.
The Board of Education is scheduled to discuss updates on the Equity Policy, including recommendations for forming the team, at 5 p.m. today, Thursday. People can watch the meeting at lbschools.net/youtube.
Community members are not permitted at the meeting due to social distancing guidelines, but can be present for questions. Those hoping to address the board may enter the building one-by-one and approach the microphone when called, and then leave after their question has been asked.
For more information, go to lbschools.net.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at Stutzman@gazettes.com.