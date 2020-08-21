Some students have trouble accessing all the tools that can help them reach their full potential as students and young adults.
That's why it's important to bring those tools to them, according to Wendy Porter-Coste, Long Beach City College's Upward Bound Program supervisor.
"Upward Bound helps our students to dream bigger than they ever imagined," she said. "The program shows them that it doesn't matter what your background is, you're capable and deserving of these experiences and learning opportunities."
The program prepares area high school students from Wilson, Cabrillo and Poly high schools for life after graduation by fostering environments that promote both educational and personal growth. Up to 70 students each academic year participate in the program, with many entering in their freshman year of high school.
And while programming is slightly different for students this year because of the pandemic, Porter-Coste said they're still working business as usual, but solely through Zoom conferences and social media interaction.
"Our format hasn't changed, only how we execute it," she said, adding that students seem to be enjoying the interaction through the online platform. "This generation grew up with this technology, so I think the transition has been easier for them than it might have been for previous students. They're still showing up, and sometimes staying late to work or keep the conversations going."
She added that the program did receive extra funding to supply students in need with Chromebooks or Wi-Fi hotspots, because not every student was equipped for learning at home. They also have provided food and meals for families experiencing food insecurity as the pandemic forced some to lose their jobs.
"The program strives to develop participants’ strong academic skills, effective communication and leadership skills, creative and critical thinking skills, a positive self-image, positive attitude toward learning and respect and sensitivity for others," Porter-Coste said.
A typical year with the program starts with a six-week summer session where students take college-style courses. The academic session is designed to enhance each student’s abilities in the classroom and boost their self-confidence, providing them the opportunity to take part in a variety of academic classes such as literature, foreign language, math, and laboratory science, she said.
During the school year, students spend every other Saturday in class where they'll receive extra instruction in common core classes as well as SAT preparation, self-building activities, college tours and educational and multicultural activities. Other activities include after school tutoring on the weekdays and academic advisement independent from their high school.
"This program is so important for students because some kids don't have a safe environment at home, or their parents aren't able to help guide them, so they just are not aware of what is available to them," Porter-Coste said. "From when they start to when they make it to graduation, you're seeing them grow and become these amazing, self-sufficient young adults."
"What convinced me to join at first was that the program offered free bus passes, and as a low income student with limited transportation, that was very appealing," Emery said. "But what they offered was so much more, even beyond academic help. At one point they took us to a fancy restaurant at Pantages Theater and it showed me that there was a different side of the world that we can have access to, a world I didn't know I could be a part of."
Emery said when she speaks to high school students, she encourages them to be authentic to themselves, to dream big and to take advantage of networking opportunities. Seeking out programs like Upward Bound is essential for high school students who need extra assistance, whether it's for college prep, extra tutoring or personal growth.
"Programs like this are the reason why we have first generation students go to college, stay in college, receive degrees and become an amazing part of the community," she said. "Almost all of my alumni friends are leaders at some capacity."
But the effort is worth it time and time again, she concluded.
"It’s a ripple effect: it’s generational change," Porter-Coste said. "Their parents, cousins and friends see the changes they're making, see how they're motivated and excelling, and they are able to motivate the people around them.
"I can't tell you how many family members, including the parents, pursue education after they see their children excel or graduate, and that makes me excited to go to work year after year."
For more information about the Upward Bound program at LBCC, go to lbcc.edu/upward-bound.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at ssttuzman@gazettes.com.