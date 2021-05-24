Long Beach City College's 2021 commencement ceremony will take place online at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
The ceremony will begin with a welcome speech from Cesar Fierro, LBCC's ASB (Associated Student Body) president. Following Fierro will be a speech from 2021 valedictorian Sasha Ortega.
The virtual ceremony will mark the second year in a row that students will not be able to attend an in-person graduation. In addition to the virtual ceremony, the Class of 2021 will be welcomed back to walk in LBCC’s next in-person commencement ceremony, along with the Class of 2020.
For more information, go to lbcc.edu/commencement.