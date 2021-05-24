LBCC Vikings New Logo
—Photo courtesy LBCC Athletics

Long Beach City College's 2021 commencement ceremony will take place online at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10.

The ceremony will begin with a welcome speech from Cesar Fierro, LBCC's ASB (Associated Student Body) president. Following Fierro will be a speech from 2021 valedictorian Sasha Ortega.

Remarks will follow from Dr. Mike Muñoz, district interim superintendent-president, and Uduak-Joe Ntuk, District Board of Trustees president.
 
The keynote speaker, Mayor Robert Garcia, was announced in March.
 
"Long Beach City College was my (professional) home for many years. I loved the opportunity it gave me to connect with students and empower them to take on whatever obstacles life threw their way," Garcia said in a release. "This past year has tested all of us, but we are getting through it by working hard together and persevering."

The virtual ceremony will mark the second year in a row that students will not be able to attend an in-person graduation. In addition to the virtual ceremony, the Class of 2021 will be welcomed back to walk in LBCC’s next in-person commencement ceremony, along with the Class of 2020.

For more information, go to lbcc.edu/commencement.

