Long Beach City College is celebrating the $29 million renovation of the Liberal Arts Campus Auditorium with a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony, happening at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 10, online at lbcc.edu and youtube.com/LongBeachCityCollege.
The project updated the auditorium with a new dance studio, costume shop and updated audio-visual systems, while maintaining the architectural integrity of the original 1957 design.
Speakers include Vivian Malauulu, Long Beach Community College district board of trustees president; Lou Anne Bynum, LBCC interim superintendent-president; Marlene Drinkwine, vice president of business services; Dr. Lisa Orr, dean for the social sciences and arts and Dr. Gary Thomas Scott, retired dean.
