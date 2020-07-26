Long Beach City College announced last week that its Winter Intersession — happening Jan. 4 through Feb. 6 — will consist of online classes only.
"LBCC is limiting the amount of interaction between staff and students by moving as many classes online as possible," Stacey Toda, associate director of communications and community engagement, said. "Even for fall semester, just about every class will be online."
The college's blended fall semester will feature some in-person labs, but all of those courses will include a hybrid mix of online lectures.
"For fall semester, we have decided that most classes will be online except for some in-person labs," Toda said. "But lectures will be entirely online so students can expect to work from home entirely if they have no scheduled labs."
Courses that will include in-person labs involve healthcare, food preparation and construction, Toda said.
Earlier this month, Interim Superintendent/President Lou Anne Bynum said that the administration has been working toward offering socially-distanced classes for labs and other courses that need hands-on instruction. Larger rooms at the college have been refitted to accommodate hands-on classes with the hopes that the school won't have to reduce the number of students that are able to attend a single class.
Larger gap periods between lab classes also have been scheduled to ensure that each surface is thoroughly cleaned to maintain a safe environment for students, Bynum said.
And for students who are experiencing trouble with finding access to the internet to complete their courses, Bynum said that the college is working towards getting Chromebooks to students who need them.
"Our goal is to reach about 1,000 Chromebooks or laptops with specialized software," she said. "But it’s not enough, we have to keep working at this."
For more information about receiving a Chromebook, or other resources that help with connectivity at home, students should reach out to their assigned counselor.
Long Beach City College's fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 31. Classes are currently open for registration, with the deadline to register on Sunday, Aug. 18.
LBCC's Winter Intersession classes will be announced on Sept. 21, with registration available in mid-October.
For more information, or to register for a class, go to lbcc.edu.