Iconix Fitness, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Friends of Belmont Shore, is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at 4101 E. Olympic Plaza.
Appointments are required. To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and type the sponsor code "Iconix" under "Find A Blood Drive." People also can fill out the health history questionnaire before the appointment time at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
Additionally, all donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering at the appointment. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org.