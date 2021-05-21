The time to travel the world — or apply for a passport to get ready to travel the world — is now.
In 2019, the number of U.S. passports issued reached more than 20.6 million. In 2020, that number dropped to 11.7 million as the COVID-19 pandemic virtually halted travel.
With the reduced demand, some Long Beach passport application locations temporarily shut down last year to minimize the number of people potentially exposed to the virus. That included the application acceptance office at Cal State Long Beach, Long Beach city hall and the downtown post office at 300 Long Beach Blvd.
According to assistant city clerk Allison Bunma, the city clerk's office will remain closed to the public until further notice.
“Our office is working diligently with the city manager’s office and human resources on preparing the reopening safely of city facilities to the public,” she said, adding that there’s no date yet for a reopening.
USPS
The United States Postal Service has minimized the number of offices able to accept passport applications.
In Long Beach, the office at 2371 Grand Ave. is accepting appointment-only applications. Walk-ins might be available early in the morning if time allows, but it’s not guaranteed, said spokesperson Evelina Ramirez.
“Currently, all of our passport acceptance units are by appointment only. We do not have any office that is designated as walk-in service,” she said. “Due to high demand right now, customers may need to search neighboring cities for appointment availability.”
With more people traveling or planning to travel this year, Ramirez said she encourages people to plan ahead, and not count on walk-in processes. Currently, the next available appointment is mid June.
“If you’re flying in the fall, the time to make an appointment is now, or else you’ll be scrambling and paying more to get your passport when you need it,” she said.
CSULB
Cal State Long Beach’s passport department will remain closed throughout the summer, with a goal to open by August, according to Gregory Woods, CSULB’s news media director.
“The passport office is currently in the process of waiting for PPE plexiglass to arrive so they can open,” he said. “But we don’t have a firm date set as of now.”
According to the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA), around this time last year, the average number of daily travelers reached just about 200,000 flyers. In May 2019, that number was more than 2 million. In 2021, that number continues to climb back up, with the number of travelers flying in the U.S. reaching more than 1 million daily.
For information on applying for a passport, go to travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html/. First time applicants must apply in person and submit a photo, birth certificate and must provide a check or money order for the passport book ($110) and acceptance fee ($35).