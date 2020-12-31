New Year's Eve is different this year, but here are some last minute choices to help welcome the New Year.
The Otosan Sushi will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today (Thursday) for takeout orders in 2nd&PCH. Check the website at www.otosan-sushi.com or call 562-431-1334.
The Auld Dubliner will live stream "Ring In the Irish New Year" starting at 2:30 p.m. today on FaceBook. They'll feature live music by Ken O'Malley and the Whooligans with $1 Guinness, whiskey flights, food and party favors available for preorder and pickup. Call (562) 437-8300 or go to www.aulddubliner.com.
P3 Theatre Company is presenting a hybrid live/prerecorded cabaret show at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday). It's free, but pre-registration is required. Go to www.PTTheatre.biz/the-perfect-year.
The Long Beach Blues Society will live-stream a free New Year's Eve Concert at 9 p.m. tonight (Thursday) featuring music from a variety of venues around town and Long Beach's Shyy But Fly. It's available at www.longbeachbluessociety.org, on Facebook and on Instagram.
Fuego restaurant at Hotel Maya offers its FueGOToGO three-course dinner for pickup tonight (Thursday) between 5 and 9 p.m. Entrée choices include Filet Mignon, Chilean Sea Bass, Roasted Maple Leaf Duck or Butter Poached Maine Lobster Tail. Soup and dessert also are available. Call in advance at 562-481-3910.
Partiers can order cocktail kits from Portuguese Bend including an Old Cuban with rum, the Rosa Gin Kit and the Bloody Mary kit, starting at $40. Go to the website, portuguesebenddistilling.com or call 562-435-4411.
Urban Plates is offering a Holiday 3-Course Family Dinner for $75. It serves four, will be available through Dec. 31 and includes a choice of steak, salmon or chicken, salad and two sides. To order, go to urbanplates.com/.
Lasagna Holiday Trays are available now from Michael's on Naples. Each tray serves up to six people and can be preordered in advance by phone, 562-439-7080, or online at www.michaelsonaples.com.
In spite of the pandemic, Lola's is back with their Holiday Tamales. They're available by the half-dozen or full dozen. Go to www.lolasmexicancuisine.com.
In lieu of the Fourth District Lighting of the Letters, folks are invited to donate food and hygiene items for Christian Outreach in Action into barrels at 5609 E. Los Santos until Jan. 4.
Musical Theatre West is presenting an online version of a new take on the classic "Christmas Carol." "Estrella Scrooge" tells the contemporary story of a female Wall Street tycoon who decides to personally foreclose on a hotel property. She's forced to stay the night and you know the rest. Available now through Jan. 31, it's a full-scale production using state-of-the-art techniques. Tickets start at $29.99. Visit www.musical.org.
The Beach Trolley Holiday Waterfront Tours of Lights, which has been approved by the Long Beach Health Department: is a minimal capacity, open-air vehicle, masks required and sanitizing protocol enforced. A coupon is available at Groupon. To book rides, go to fareharbor.com/bigredbus/items/8948/.
First Congregational Church is presenting a virtual Christmas Concert featuring the Sanctuary Choir, Pacific Bells and groups from the Long Beach State Winter Festival. It will be available through Jan. 6. Tickets are $10. Go to www.3rdandcedar.com/concert.
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's traditional radio show presentation of "A Christmas Carol" will stream through Dec. 31. This is not a live stream. Purchase your household ticket and you'll be sent a URL link. For tickets, call 562-997-1494.