It's Christmas Eve and here are last minute choices for celebrating the season.
CHURCH SERVICES
Cornerstone Church, 1000 N. Studebaker Rd., is offering services online and in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Call 562-296-6490 or visit www.cclb.org for more information.
First Congregational Church, 241 Cedar Ave., is going virtual this year on its YouTube channel: YouTube.com/1stChurch. The first service is 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and there will be a second service at 7 p.m. that will include an organ prelude.
Bay Shore Church, 5100 E. Toledo, is offering a virtual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve with a prelude at 6:45 p.m. followed by the service at 7 p.m. Following the initial showing, the service will continue to be available. The virtual service will be at www.bayshorechurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church, 6500 Stearns St., has three services planned: a family-centered service at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve at https://www.facebook.com/christlutheranlb.; a Zoom Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas Morning Livestream Blue Christmas Service. Visit http://www.christlutheranlb.com/.
Grace Community Church of Seal Beach will host Christmas Eve services in the afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. outdoors at Eisenhower Park, near Seal Beach Pier on the bluff in Seal Beach.
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 252 Granada Ave., will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass in the Courtyard and on the lawn at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Christmas Day services will be in the morning at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
On Christmas Day, LGBTQ Center Long Beach and The Auld Dubliner will offer free, ready to heat meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The meal includes tomato bisque soup, Shepherd's Pie, traditional Irish pancake Boxty and bread pudding. A vegan option is available.
The Crows Nest Theater will present an online version of "A Christmas Carol" at 8 p.m. Christmas Eve on Facebook at The Irish Rover.
Musical Theatre West is presenting an online version of a new take on the classic "Christmas Carol." "Estrella Scrooge" tells the contemporary story of a female Wall Street tycoon who decides to personally foreclose on a hotel property. She's forced to stay the night and you know the rest. Available now through Jan. 31, it's a full-scale production using state-of-the-art techniques. Tickets start at $29.99. Visit www.musical.org.
The Beach Trolley Holiday Waterfront Tours of Lights, which have been approved by the Long Beach Health Department: is a minimal capacity, open-air vehicle, masks required and sanitizing protocol enforced. A coupon is available at Groupon. To book rides, go to fareharbor.com/bigredbus/items/8948/.
First Congregational Church is presenting a virtual Christmas Concert featuring the Sanctuary Choir, Pacific Bells and groups from the Long Beach State Winter Festival. It premieres at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, and will be available through Jan. 6. Tickets are $10. Go to www.3rdandcedar.com/concert.
Lasagna Holiday Trays are available now from Michael's on Naples. Each tray serves up to six people and can be preordered in advance by phone, 562-439-7080, or online at www.michaelsonaples.com
Portuguese Bend is offering seven different Holiday Gift Sets starting at $65. There's the Dark 'n' Stormy Night (Rum, Ginger Beer, and copper mule mugs), the Girls' Night Out (Donna Rosa Gin, recyclable stainless steel Portuguese Bend straws, a handmade Donna Rosa candle and Bathtub Gin Body soap bar) and more. Call 562-435-4411 or visit www.portuguesebenddistilling.com.
In spite of the pandemic, Lola's is back with their Holiday Tamales. They're available by the half-dozen or full dozen. Go to www.lolasmexicancuisine.com.
It's FueGO ToGO from the good folks at Fuego in the Hotel Maya for Christmas Eve (5 to 9 p.m.) and Christmas Day (3-9 p.m.). This year, everything's a la carte. Appetizer choices include: Corn Chowder and Heirloom Apple and Candied Walnut Salad and more; Entree choices are Farm Roasted Chicken, Chilean Sea Bass, Tenderloin of Beef and Sofrito Quinotto Gluten-Free Vegetarian Dish and Apple Pecan Carmel Cheesecake for dessert. Call 562-481-3910 or go to www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant.
Urban Plates is offering a Holiday 3-Course Family Dinner for $75. It serves four, will be available through Dec. 31 and includes a choice of steak, salmon or chicken, salad and two sides. To order, go to urbanplates.com/.
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's traditional radio show presentation of "A Christmas Carol" will stream through Dec. 31. This is not a live stream. Purchase your household ticket and you'll be sent a URL link. For tickets, call 562-997-1494.