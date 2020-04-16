Eight-year-old Ellie Jacobs loves ballet, plays soccer and sings along with YouTube star JoJo Siva.
One of Siva’s songs, “Every girl’s a super girl,” has been watched by more than 28 million people, including the Long Beach third grader. And if anyone qualifies to be a "super girl," it would certainly be Ellie.
Ellie has leukemia — this is her second battle with the cancer of blood-forming tissues that hinder the body's ability to fight infection.
On Wednesday, she entered Children’s Hospital of Orange County to prepare for a bone marrow transplant. The day before, friends and neighbors orchestrated a huge send-off parade consisting of a 50-car procession to show their love and support.
“This is our way to send our love to Ellie and her family,” said neighbor Michelle Brown, one of the people who came up with the idea for a parade. “This is meant to be uplifting; no sad messages.”
Ellie was 4 when she was first diagnosed in February 2016. She finished her treatment and was considered clear in 2018. But she relapsed last December. When she didn’t respond to treatment, her doctors recommended finding a bone marrow donor.
“My sister did a huge bone marrow drive at Tincher Elementary, Ellie’s school,” said Jennifer Jacobs, Ellie’s mom. “And my uncle did one as well in Riverside.”
Neither effort revealed a match.
But then in December, the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) told the family they found someone — a 22-year-old male.
According to Jacobs, this person’s bone marrow was scheduled to be taken Wednesday and then shipped to CHOC. But first, Ellie has a rigorous regime to endure.
“It’s a gnarly process to get ready for the donation,” said Jacobs, who is a registered nurse at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. “Ellie will have chemo and total body radiation for three days, twice a day. Then she will receive the bone marrow intravenously.”
The hospital only allows one parent at bedside. And so, Jennifer and husband Mark will swap in the parking lot because they have another daughter, Zoey, who is 6.
“While the the whole world is dealing with COVID-19, it’s a life that Ellie already lives in,” Jacobs said. “Even a cold in her journey would be a bummer.”
Jacobs said if everything goes well, Ellie will be in the hospital for 30 days, then be on germ control at home. She can’t be around others for about six months. She will be home schooled to start fourth grade.
After Ellie found out she had relapsed, she had to stay home, but that didn’t stop her from participating in class activities, thanks to her teacher, Elisa Turien.
“When all of this happened, Mrs. Turien dropped everything and did what she could to be her home school teacher,” Jacobs said. “Ellie is in love with her. She lights up for Mrs. Turien, even when she isn’t having a great day. She was able to bridge the class and Ellie. Her classmates wrote a bunch of letters to her; they even FaceTimed with her.”
The Jacobs’ would love to be able to thank the donor, but the donor program doesn’t allow any exchange of names or phone numbers for a year. Anonymous communications are allowed, but NMDP has to approve the exchanges to make sure there is no information that is identifiable.
“Some donors don’t want to have their information released,” Jacobs said. “But we would love to say thank you.”
Joining the donor program is free. For more information, go to www.bethematch.org