On Wednesday, April 28, 21-year-old Chef Jack Witherspoon donated hundreds of goodies to the staff at MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. Witherspoon thanked health care heroes by handing out packages of “Chef Jack’s” Skonies.
There is another connection, though. He is a former Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital patient.
The young chef and cookbook author combined elements of scones and cookies to create Skonies in 2018. His popular treats come in two flavors: vanilla bean and cinnamon sugar. A portion of the product’s profits support pediatric leukemia research.
“Doctors and nurses are very special to me,” Witherspoon said. “I love being able to show my support for them.”
Jack Witherspoon was 6 years old when he first used food as a vehicle for outreach. In 2007, he served as a celebrity chef for a leukemia fundraiser while simultaneously fighting to beat the deadly disease.
A leukemia diagnosis at the age of 2 launched years of intensive treatment for Jack at the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The youngster recovered, but relapsed in first grade and had to spend long stretches in the hospital.
“When the leukemia came back, I had about a 50% chance of survival so my treatment was pretty intense,” Witherspoon said.
Isolated by his compromised immune system, Witherspoon discovered television cooking shows. He watched celebrity chefs with fascination, begging his mom to write down the recipes he liked. When he was able to leave the hospital, Witherspoon and his mom would go home and recreate the dishes in their kitchen. He said he loved cooking and had a great time playing around with different ingredients.
“Jack never liked to stick to recipes,” his mom, Lisa Witherspoon, said. “He always wanted to change things up and make them his own... his catch phrase was, ‘let’s Twist it Up’.”
Inspired by their son’s passion, Witherspoon’s parents arranged for the 6-year-old to spend an evening “Cooking Up Dreams” in a professional kitchen. Owner Paul Hennessey offered his Redondo Beach restaurant, HT Grill, for a charity event to benefit pediatric leukemia research at Miller Children's.
The dinner sold out and a second charity dinner was planned. The two events raised $75,000 and an endowment was created in Witherspoon’s name at the hospital. As word spread about Witherspoon, he was invited to appear on television shows including “The Tonight Show,” “Rachael Ray” and “Chopped Junior.” He was also offered a publishing deal for a “Twist It Up” cookbook.
“It was very cool,” Witherspoon said.
Once again, Witherspoon beat the odds and returned to normal life. He said he was in fifth grade, playing Little League and feeling fantastic, when a routine blood test revealed another relapse. The prognosis was bleak.
“It was like a gut punch,” Witherspoon said. “I remember hearing Dr. Finklestein’s voice crack when he gave us the news. I saw my Dad cry and I was rushed back to Miller for chemo and radiation.”
In August 2011, Witherspoon had a bone marrow transplant at UCLA. His recovery was complicated, but he is now healthy and celebrating 10 years of long-term survivorship. He said he will never forget the care he has received.
“Charity is a part of everything I do, from the cooking events to the cookbook to the Skonies,” Witherspoon said. “I know how lucky I am. It’s very important to me to be able to give back.”
Witherspoon's research endowment is now over $150,000. Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer for Long Beach MemorialCare, expressed gratitude for Witherspoon’s ongoing support.
“Jack’s continuous efforts toward ending childhood cancer and supporting those who helped him beat his own cancer are admirable, especially during a global pandemic,” Mmeje said.
To learn more of Jack’s story and sample his Skonies, go to www.chefjackskitchen.com.