World AIDS Day, normally Dec. 1, is being celebrated all week in Long Beach.
The self-guided walk and memorial website launched Monday, Nov. 30, and activities continue through this Saturday, Dec. 5. LGBTQ Center Long Beach is the organizer, with assistance from the city's Department of Health, the CARE Center at Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center and APLA Health.
The centerpiece of the observation is a Memorial Walk starting at Harvey Milk Promenade Park along the Promenade to the Lions Lighthouse at Shoreline Aquatic Park. Large red ribbons will dot the pathway, with signs explaining components of World AIDS Day and a QR code that takes people to the www.lbchpg.com website.
At that website, names of those who have died of HIV/AIDS will scroll, and information about local health and social services will be posted. People can participate in the walk and/or the website any time during the week.
“It is so important that we publicly recognize World AIDS Day, especially while there are so many in our community being doubly affected by the current public health crisis,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “I am happy that the Center and our city partners have developed this safe, yet public way to honor those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS."
The Center is at 2017 E. Fourth St. For more information about services, go to CenterLB.org.