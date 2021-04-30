The Guidance Center, a nonprofit based in Long Beach, has begun streaming a podcast addressing issues regarding mental health.
The Guidance Center focuses on child and family mental health services, with counseling, crisis intervention, case management and intensive mental health treatment. The podcast launch coincides with May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Patricia Costales, LCSW, the center's CEO, will host the podcast, speaking with experts about causes of distress in children and how to address them. Called In My Backyard, the podcast will offer new episodes the 1st and 15th of every month.
Episodes will stream on all major podcast platforms and at www.tgclb.org/podcast.