St. Mary Medical Center officials announced Tuesday that grants have been awarded to Century Villages at Cabrillo and Mental Health America to help continue social services.
“Reaching a decision on our community grant partners is difficult because the greater Long Beach area is full of many deserving organizations who truly make a difference," Carolyn Caldwell, St. Mary Hospital president, said in a release. "Through our Community Health Grant Program, we are able to work collaboratively and improve the well-being of the communities we serve.”
Century Villages at Cabrillo received $35,000 while Mental Health America received $86,000. The money will help Century Villages continue its Pathways to Health program while Mental Health America will use the grant in its integrated mental health, housing and social services work.
Since 1991, Dignity Health (which operates St. Mary Medical Center) has awarded nearly $80 million to more than 3,500 community-based health improvement projects through its Community Grants Program.