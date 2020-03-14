Four years ago, Julie Willson and Shannon Daughtry decided to try to change the stigma surrounding Down syndrome. They founded an organization called Nothing Down to tell the world that “there is nothing down about Down syndrome.”
Since then, Nothing Down has produced 14 viral projects, with videos that have been viewed millions of times. In 2018, the group added an International Ambassador Program to share its message. This year, one of the Nothing Down’s International Ambassadors is Melissa Denise of Long Beach.
Melissa was raised in Long Beach where she attended Carver Elementary, Marshall Middle School, and Wilson High School. Now 30 years old, she lives with her family and works three days a week at Marshalls department store. Her favorite activities include volunteering in the community, modeling, swimming, bowling with Special Olympics, and dancing to Backstreet Boys songs. According to Melissa’s mom, Gayle Godana, Melissa is one of the Backstreet Boys’ most enthusiastic fans.
For the past few years, Melissa has participated in the Miss Amazing Pageant, a national program designed to increase skills and confidence in young women with disabilities. In 2018, Melissa was named the runner-up in the Senior Miss category. Pageant participants wear gowns, walk on stage, display their talents, give short speeches, and share their passion projects.
Melissa’s passion is serving the Long Beach community. Throughout the past year, Melissa helped with beach cleanups, collected items for Goodwill, gathered food for the food bank, solicited donations for the Ronald McDonald House, and made and delivered meals to the homeless.
“I love volunteering in my community because it makes me feel good to help people,” Melissa said.
As an ambassador for Nothing Down, Melissa said she hopes to teach people around the world about Down syndrome and inspire other people with Down syndrome to reach for the stars.
In 2018, Melissa was asked to model for Canva Design. She said she loved the experience; in fact, her Instagram name is @melissadenisemodel and she is looking forward to future modeling opportunities.
“I want to show that I am capable and can make a difference in the world,” Melissa said. “I don’t let Down syndrome stop me from chasing my dreams.”
Godana said that her daughter’s diverse activities and accomplishments make her an excellent ambassador for Nothing Down.
“I think it is encouraging for other parents to see her and know that anything is possible,” Godana said. “She works, she volunteers, and she has a boyfriend. Speech is challenging for her, but speaking at the Miss Amazing Pageant has really helped her build her skills and confidence.”
Godana expressed pride in her daughter and talked about their journey together.
“I decided to let her lead me into what her life was going to be. I can’t control everything. She is who she is and I’m going to support that,” Godana said. “It has been a different journey than I expected, but it has been better than I expected.”
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, a day designated to raise awareness of Down syndrome. To learn more about the Nothing Down organization and its work on behalf of Down syndrome, go to www.nothingdown.org.