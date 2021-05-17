May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and it coincides with people returning to outdoor activity after a year of coronavirus hibernation.
Long Beach-based Laser Skin Care Center has created a webinar series about dermatology, and May's session speaks to ways to avoid skin cancer while still getting outside for some fresh air.
The webinar, called Derm 101, will stream at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Laser Skin's Dr. Edward Glassberg will talk about protection, skin cancer removal and more.
To watch, RSVP to www.eventbrite.com/e/154454394251 and follow directions there. For more, and a schedule of future webinars, go to lasercarespecialists.com.