Real men are wearing pink again this Saturday in the fight against breast cancer.
Naomi Rainey, president of the Long Beach chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), is spearheading the Long Beach event again this year. Real Men Wear Pink is a national campaign of the American Cancer Society raising money for research and to support breast cancer victims.
Last year, Rainey was able to host a party, with prominent Long Beach men working the room to raise donations in their name for the cause. This year, like so much else, the event has moved online, with a virtual fundraiser.
The prominent men still are on the job, though. This year's Long Beach Ambassadors are Dr. Felton Williams, Long Beach Unified School District board member; Doug Haubert, Long Beach City Prosecutor; John Morris, Boathouse on the Bay owner; Jesse Johnson, vice president, LB NAACP; City Manager Tom Modica; Rich Archbold, Long Beach Press-Telegram public editor; Police Chief Robert Luna; and Assistant police Chief Wally Hebeish.
Former Mayor Bob Foster is chair of an honorary committee that includes Anthony Brown, Frank Colonna, Thad Jackson, the Rev. Wayne Chaney Jr. and Myrna Wigod.
This year's event will be a party on Facebook starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The site is via @Acs_California on Facebook and the link is http://bit.ly/RMWP-LB.
During the event, five breast cancer survivors will be honored. They are Doris Topsy Elvord, former City Councilwoman and Harbor Commissioner; Dr. Pat Toliver; Yvonne Beard; Renee Henderson; and Dr. Jill Baker, superintendent of the Long Beach Unified School District.
Featured speaker will be Autrilla "Sheba" Gillis, Director of Expanded Learning at the Celerity Educational Group.
The Real Men Wear Pink movement pairs with the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events to raise money for everything from free rides to chemotherapy treatments to patient navigators to research grants.
People don't have to wait until the event Saturday to donate to the cause. Click on Gazettes.com/go/pink to get to Naomi Rainey's own page.
For more information, go to RealMenWearPinkACS.org or email dan.witzling@cancer.org.