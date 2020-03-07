Travelers on a cruise ship docked in Long Beach were blocked from disembarking on Saturday afternoon while a woman who had been aboard the ship was being tested at a local hospital for coronavirus.
As the passengers remained stuck on the ship for several hours, hundreds of others milled about nearby, waiting to board the Carnival Panorama, for a 7-day trip to Mexico.
A letter given out by Carnival Cruise Line staff said that the passenger “did not meet the CDC criteria for coronavirus risk” but “officials still require additional information.”
Long Beach city officials announced in the early afternoon that the passenger was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for the coronavirus. While that was taking place, city officials said, the other travelers were being kept on board out of an “abundance of caution.” The officials described the passenger as a woman.
There was no official count of how many passengers were on board, but the ship can hold more than 4,000 passengers, No time was provided for when the test result would be available.
A group of travelers who were expecting to enter the ship once the current passengers disembarked were left waiting as employees of the cruise line circulated among them, providing updates.
Tasha Wiles was planning to get married on board the Panarama this weekend with a group of 13 from Arizona. They were waiting out the delay on Saturday in the shade enjoying a mellow breeze off the Long Beach harbor.
“I’m more worried about getting stuck in quarantine on the ship than actually getting the coronavirus,” she said.
Baltimore Sandoval and his family of five drove six hours from Salinas Saturday. He said they’ve been making payments for a year to go on the trip, so they plan to stick around.
A cruise official told him it might be four or five hours.
But, he said, “We drove all this way and were looking forward to it.”
Millie Vallejos from Lake Elsinore, said she would wait it out, too.
“I’m going if it kills me,” she joked.
Ed Spreitzer, who was waiting to board the cruise with a group of eight from Ohio, said he was told that if they cancel their trip Saturday afternoon the cruise line would offer just a 70% refund but if Carnival cancels they will give them a full refund and pay for airfare home. So they are waiting until 6 p.m. when they are expected to get an announcement.
“I think they are handling it the right way,” he said.
“I’m glad they are taking precautions,” said his wife Barb Spreitzer. “Hopefully they clean the ship before we get on.”
Margaret Mayole and her mom Tara drove from Phoenix Saturday morning for the cruise. After getting several messages about delays they were frustrated by what they perceived as a lack of information. At about 2 p.m. they received a message that they won’t know the status of the sick passenger until at least 6 p.m.
They don’t want to wait that long, but were told if they canceled before then, they could not be assured a full refund.
“So I can cancel now but I won’t know until tomorrow if I’ll get a refund,” said Tara Mayole. “That’s pretty harsh.”
“Carnival sent us messages saying they would do a good job with medical screening and keeping the ship clean,” Margaret Mayole said, “so my concern is whether that happened.”
Carnival employees told passengers that it could be a long wait, and they should use restaurants and bathrooms aboard the nearby Queen Mary.
The Panorama made its debut last year as the cruise line’s first new ship on the West Coast in 20 years. It launched its seven-day Mexican Riviera service from Long Beach in December, featuring trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.
