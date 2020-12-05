Pools of Hope, the warm water rehabilitation and wellness center in north Long Beach, will begin hosting free asthma screening and treatment in a monthly clinic.

The asthma services will be provided by LAC+USC Medical Center Breathmobile personnel. According to a release, the Respiratory Health Improvement Project focuses on prevention and education.

Children living in north Long Beach, Paramount and Compton will be eligible for free services. The process begins with a telehealth appointment; call the medical center, 323-409-3737 or Pools of Hope, 310-537-2224 to set up a time.

Pools of Hope, 6801 Long Beach Blvd., is a nonprofit providing a wide range of warm water-based treatments. go to www.caaquatictherapy.com for more. 

 

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

