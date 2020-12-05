Pools of Hope, the warm water rehabilitation and wellness center in north Long Beach, will begin hosting free asthma screening and treatment in a monthly clinic.
The asthma services will be provided by LAC+USC Medical Center Breathmobile personnel. According to a release, the Respiratory Health Improvement Project focuses on prevention and education.
Children living in north Long Beach, Paramount and Compton will be eligible for free services. The process begins with a telehealth appointment; call the medical center, 323-409-3737 or Pools of Hope, 310-537-2224 to set up a time.
Pools of Hope, 6801 Long Beach Blvd., is a nonprofit providing a wide range of warm water-based treatments. go to www.caaquatictherapy.com for more.