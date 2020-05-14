Long Beach Gray Panthers have partnered with Long Beach Partners of Parks to launch a food fund to give seniors grocery gift cards.
Called the Donna Helsley Food Fund, it was started with a grant from the city's Coronavirus Relief Fund through the Long Beach Community Foundation. Partners of Parks provided a matching grant of $5,000.
“Too many seniors are not able to purchase groceries while they wait for their Social Security deposits at the end of the month,” Myron Wollin, Long Beach Gray Panthers president, said in a release. “Fortunately, the Long Beach Community Foundation and Partners of Parks agreed with us. We have also started to receive gifts from the community who want to ensure our seniors have enough to eat."
Cards will be distributed at affordable senior housing projects and city senior centers. While establishment of the fund was prompted by the coronavirus, plans are to continue it into the future, Partners of Parks executive director Trinka Rowsell said.
Donations can be mailed to Long Beach Gray Panthers, Senior Center, 1150 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, CA 90802 or be made online at weblink.donorperfect.com/GrayPanthers.
For more information, call 562-353-7015 or email longbeachgraypanthers@gmail.com.