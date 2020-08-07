People speaking behind masks can sound muffled and hard to understand.
But that's not half as bad as trying to understand someone if you're deaf and can't see their lips, according to Gabriela Rubalcava, a third-year student in a doctorate of audiology program. So Rubalcava decided to make a mask with a window to the lips.
Rubalcava went to Long Beach Poly High School and Cal State Long Beach before moving to Cal State LA for the post graduate work. She said that as an audiology student, she spends a lot of time watching people's faces.
And, she contends, mask-wearing hurts communication for many, not just those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
"I am 100% behind wearing masks," Rubalcava said. "Masks offer more protection than face shields, where the sides are open. But speech professionals have taken to wearing clear masks."
Rubalcava said youngsters learning to speak — or simply learning — are at a disadvantage when teachers are wearing masks. They miss visual cues.
"If you're wearing a mask, a youngster can't see you smile," she said. "That's a big motivator. And when you are teaching a child vocabulary, it really helps to see how you form different, but similar, sounds."
People don't have to be completely deaf to have a hard time, either. People who have hearing loss, but don't admit it, often get by through lip reading. Put the lips behind a mask, and the hearing loss quickly becomes apparent.
Finally, those who are deaf might not even be able to tell when someone is speaking if they are wearing a mask. That means they can't even ask for a written explanation.
"As a result, I have been making masks at home that offer a clear panel," Rubalcava said. "I basically take a piece of clear vinyl and sew it into the center of the mask.
Then people can see your lips, yet you are still protected."
Rubalcava hastens to say she didn't invent this type of mask — there are examples and patterns on the internet. She has found a way to make them relatively cheaply, though, and said she wants to advocate using clear masks whenever possible.
"I'm also making masks with long ties in the back so people don't lose hearing aids when they pull the masks off their ears," she said. "There are a lot of things like that many people don't think about."
She said that her primary purpose is to raise awareness of the deaf and hard-of-hearing populations so they aren't left out during masked discussions.
"I don't see masks going away for at least a year," Rubalcava said. "Especially for professionals. So I'm looking to professional organizations to promote things like clear masks to improve communication."
There is another type of awareness she said she would like to raise.
"People who are having a hard time understanding people absolutely need to get (their hearing) tested," she said.