David Shavelle, M.D., has been named the new Medical Director of Adult Cardiology at MemorialCare's Heart and Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center.
“I am excited to join the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center,” Shavelle said. “My dad was a physician here, and many of my mentors and fellows are at Long Beach Medical Center. I’m looking forward to creating more collaboration among cardiologists, surgeons, residents and the entire team to expand the already comprehensive cardiology care available to the community.”
Shavelle is a Millikan High School graduate returning to Long Beach with more than 20 years of cardiology practice, research leadership and teaching experience, according to a release. Before heading to MemorialCare, he served as Director of Interventional Cardiology at Keck Medical Center at the University of Southern California.
After earning his medical degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, he completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and his general cardiology fellowship at the University of Washington and interventional cardiology fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center/Good Samaritan Hospital.
