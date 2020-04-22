East Long Beach's 2ND & PCH center will be hosting blood drives through June in partnership with the American Red Cross.
Donations will be taken from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15, and again on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, at Space E-135, between shops Jonny Was and Peleton.
Although blood drives at 2ND & PCH also are happening today, Wednesday, and tomorrow, Thursday, the drive is not accepting new donors and all participants will have to register for May or June dates.
Additionally, donors are required to register before the appointment. Go to redcrossblood.org and type the sponsor code "2NDPCH " under "Find A Blood Drive." People also can fill out the health history questionnaire before the appointment time at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
For help with the registration process or other questions, email Lisa Love at Lisa.Love@redcross.org.
Additionally, all donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering at the appointment. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org.