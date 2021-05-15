Caregivers need support too. Anita Gonzales learned that the hard way, and is still working to help others more than 30 years later — an experience on display this Saturday, May 22, at an online symposium for caregivers.
In 1989, George Gonzales was the victim of a violent crime. A shot to the neck severed his spinal cord.
George’s injury occurred out of state, but he returned home for therapy and rehabilitation at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. George never regained the use of his arms or legs, but he did learn to operate a computerized wheelchair with a straw.
Anita and George Gonzales owned and ran a business together. After the shooting, Gonzales assumed full responsibility for the company and took care of her husband. She balanced both roles for decades, but said it was not easy.
In 1994, Gonzales accompanied a friend to a Well Spouse Association (WSA) conference in New Jersey. She said she didn't expect to gain much from the gathering, but that the event changed her life. Anita found herself surrounded by people who were dealing with the same challenges she faced every day. Simultaneously overwhelmed and overjoyed, she broke into tears.
“I was hesitant to step away from George and attend the conference,” Anita said, “but when I got there, I realized I was home.”
For the next 20 years, Gonzales was a WSA conference regular. She would attend local meetings with her Long Beach chapter and travel to the annual conference, wherever it was held.
“I finally found people who understood what I was going through,” Gonzales said. “We formed incredibly strong bonds because we had so many shared experiences.”
Gonzales remains passionate about the benefits she received from WSA. Even though George died in 2015, she continues to volunteer for the organization. For the past two years, Gonzales has helped plan and organize symposiums to raise awareness of the Well Spouse Association.
This year, the Second Annual Spousal Caregivers Symposium will be online on May 22. Six presentations are scheduled, with topics that range from “Coping and Reducing Stress for Caregivers” to “Finding the Funny in Caregiving.” A $15 registration fee offers online access to the entire program and a link to a subsequent follow-up discussion.
Attendees to last year’s event say they found it deeply moving. Susan Jaco, who attended the 2020 Symposium after her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.
“The speakers were all amazing, so informative, resourceful and insightful. I learned so much that day, as well as the importance of self-care,” Jaco said. “I walked away feeling hopeful and validated. Most of all, making a connection with like-minded spouses who were dealing with this challenging journey was a real game changer. Feeling supported and heard means the world.”
Elaine Coke, who also attended, had a similar experience.
“That day changed my life,” Coke said. “I left there knowing I was not alone and subsequently joined in the monthly zoom meetings.”
Gonzales said she found a lifeline with WSA and wants all caregivers to feel that same support.
“After my husband’s injury,” Gonzales said, “I no longer recognized who I was. I was existing, but not really living. Well Spouse gave me dignity and renewed me as a person who had my own needs too. It gave me tools and knowledge that no therapist could truly understand. I learned how to be me and still take care of the man I loved.”
To learn more about WSA, caregiver support groups, and how to attend the May 22 Symposium, go to www.wellspouse.org.