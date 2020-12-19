For the last several Decembers, Long Beach's Homeless Coalition has organized a memorial service for those who have died in the last year.
There will be a service again this year, but attendees will have to participate virtually. The multi-faith service will include prayer, music and remembrances.
As has been the case since the memorial's beginning, the service will end with reading of names and lighting of candles.
The live stream begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. To log into the Zoom feed, go to zoom.us/j/95737185517.
For more information about the Homeless Coalition, go to homelesslb.org.