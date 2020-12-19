homeless memorial

A gathering memorialized the known deaths of homeless people in Long Beach during the past year in 2019 as part of the National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Long Beach. 

 —Photo courtesy David Freeman

For the last several Decembers, Long Beach's Homeless Coalition has organized a memorial service for those who have died in the last year.

There will be a service again this year, but attendees will have to participate virtually. The multi-faith service will include prayer, music and remembrances.

As has been the case since the memorial's beginning, the service will end with reading of names and lighting of candles.

The live stream begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. To log into the Zoom feed, go to zoom.us/j/95737185517.

For more information about the Homeless Coalition, go to homelesslb.org.

