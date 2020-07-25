Respiratory disorders are the leading cause of hospital admission in children, according to Thoracic.org. An article in the Pediatric Pulmonology Journal in 2014 described respiratory disease as “the major cause of mortality and morbidity” for susceptible infants and young children.
Despite the need for childhood respiratory care, many hospitals do not have pediatric pulmonology departments — a hole in care with the current coronavirus pandemic. So far, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach has treated more than 50 COVID-19 cases in children, officials there said.
Miller Children's specializes in respiratory care; the hospital has a Children’s Pulmonary Institute with a dedicated pediatric pulmonary wing. In the recent 2020-21 rankings, U.S. News and World Report listed the Long Beach hospital as one of the Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
On July 15, Miller Children’s & Women’s named Dr. Inderpal Randhawa as the new medical director of the Children’s Pulmonary Institute, succeeding Dr. Eli Nussbaum, who developed the Institute.
“His leadership abilities, vision, and qualifications will take the Children’s Pulmonary Institute to the next level. I can’t think of anyone better to lead our incredible team,” Nussbaum said of Randhawa.
A leading pediatric specialist with board certifications in allergy/immunology, pulmonology, pediatrics, and internal medicine, Randhawa moved his family to Long Beach and joined the Institute in 2007. He has tackled pulmonary problems with Nussbaum for the past 13 years.
“I bring a different background and perspective,” Randhawa said, “but we worked in tandem. What we built together will continue.”
Randhawa said he is excited to continue moving forward with cutting edge research and education. He will lead a team of specialized pediatric pulmonologists and allergists/immunologists who treat common, complex, and rare diseases affecting the respiratory and immune systems. He will also serve as Program Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center — a post appointed by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis.
In addition, Randhawa will soon lead the team in developing a Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Center, one of only two on the West Coast. Primary ciliary dyskinesia is a rare genetic condition that can lead to chronic lung, ear, and sinus infections, along with other disorders.
Randhawa said he is proud of his team and credits their success to the pursuit of a mission that is bigger than they are. He said the division is strong because of its focus on research.
Since February, the Institute has been focused on a new challenge: treating children with coronavirus. Randhawa said the hospital has been “heavily engaged” with more than 50 pediatric COVID cases. Fortunately, he said, these cases have had good outcomes so far. Since pulmonary patients have higher risks, he said the hospital has proactively pursued family-based education and aggressive tele-health since the pandemic and stay at home orders began. Randhawa said his biggest concern is for the fall, especially if a co-infection develops between COVID and influenza.
Randhawa said Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital offers unique care options and provides service to a large community. He said there is much work to be done, but he is excited about the future of the Children’s Pulmonary Institute and said it can “achieve great things for the hospital and put the city under a spotlight.”
