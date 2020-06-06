Dr. Marshall Gillette will lead the palliative care program at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, hospital officials announced Wednesday, May 27.
Palliative care is specialized medical care that provides relief from the symptoms and stress of serious illness, including life-threatening and terminal illnesses. Long Beach Memorial's palliative care team is multi-disciplinary, adding social workers and chaplains to medical nurses and physicians.
Gillette earned his medical degree at the Boston University School of Medicine, and completed a hospice and palliative care fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He is doing clinical research through The Patient Voice in Goals of Care, a project focused on improving communication between patients and their medical teams.
"During residency I realized I could use my medical knowledge to impact a patient’s life using more than just standard treatments," Gillette said in a release. "As a team, we assess a patient to ensure they are completely cared for — mind, body and spirit.”