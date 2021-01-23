Super Doctors, an independent publisher that evaluates and honors top-rated medical professionals, has recognized more than 100 doctors from MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for excellence in their fields. Using a multi-tiered selection methodology, the publication generates an annual list of noteworthy physicians.
In the 2021 Southern California Super Doctors Report, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s specialists were selected in areas that include cardiology and pediatric cardiology, gastroenterology and pediatric gastroenterology, gynecologic oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, pediatric surgery, pediatrics, endocrinology, maternal/fetal medicine, vascular surgery and more.
The report, which honors the top 5% of active doctors in Los Angeles and Orange County, contains two lists: Super Doctors 2021 and Rising Stars. Both categories use the same performance criteria, but the Rising Stars list highlights physicians who have been active and fully licensed for 10 years or less. Super Doctors 2021 recognizes 73 physicians from Long Beach Medical Center and 35 from Miller Children’s & Women’s. In this year’s Rising Stars designation, there are 16 physicians from Long Beach Medical Center and 10 from Miller Children’s & Women’s.
“This listing of outstanding Super Doctors recognizes our physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement on top of already being loved by patients and families,” said Fombe Ndiforchu, M.D., interim chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. “We are proud that our care teams are made up of such respected medical experts that provide our patients with the highest level of care. This award is even more significant for our frontline physician responders who adapted to the pandemic quickly, are working tirelessly and risking their own lives to provide specialty care to patients who need it most.”
The Super Doctors selection process begins by asking Southern California physicians, "If you needed medical care in one of the following specialties, which doctor would you choose?" The resulting pool of candidates is evaluated, using 10 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement to narrow the field. Consideration is given to factors such as board certifications, publications, leadership and fellowship positions, professional awards, and personal accomplishments.
“It’s an honor to work amongst peers who not only offer exceptional, family-centered care to our patients and families, but who are recognized with the honor of being listed as some of the best physicians in Southern California,” said Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children’s & Women’s. “This recognition from Super Doctors reaffirms that our physicians across the spectrum of pediatric and maternity care at Miller Children’s & Women’s are some of the brightest and best in the region.”
The MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and the MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach are at 2801 Atlantic Ave. To learn more about these facilities, their physicians, and their services, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org.